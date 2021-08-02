This summer, the girls shedding inches – and we’re not talking about the waistline. Some of our favorite celebrities have taken the scissors to their mane to debut fresh new haircuts. From Jada Pinkett-Smith, who said she was inspired by her daughter Willow, to our favorite Bajan trendsetter Rihanna, we’ve seen some great styles.

Most people feel inspired to try a big chop after they see how gorgeous it looks on someone else. If you’ve been toying with the idea to cut it all off, then you’ll want to keep reading. These 5 celebrities will have you reconsider those summer inches.

5 Celebrity Beauties Who Cut Their Hair For The Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Jada Pinkett-Smith A few weeks ago, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed a super-short buzz cut on Instagram. The caption read, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜.” The actress and Red Table Talk host has been candid in her struggles with losing her hair. This final move to chop it all off was the release Jada needed to enter her 50’s.

2. Willow Smith During a performance of Whip my Hair, Willow Smith sat on stage and shaved her head. The timing was perfect because her bold move also influenced her mother. The artist, who is known to make bold statements in both music and fashion, is no stranger to cutting her hair on stage. “This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments,” she said in a clip posted to her Facebook page.

3. Joseline Hernandez I know I’m not the only one to fall in love with Joseline’s chic, short strawberry blonde hair. They say a woman who cuts her hair is about to change the world and looks like the Do It singer is about to shake things up. Between her new look, a poppin’ new single, and a top TV show Joseline has developed a winning formula.

4. Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union revealed a big chop and her luscious curls in an Instagram post. She wrote, “So, I did a thing 🤗 The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new. #SummerChop #FlawlessChop#FlawlessCut“ We love it too, Gab!