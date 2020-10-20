5 Times Kamala Harris Showed Us The Power Of A Black Suit

This year has been a monumental one for us all. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, witnessed the crumbling of our White House and Judicial system, all while attempting to remain optimistic about the current state of our world. The upcoming election will determine if the United States will receive the positive change it so desperately needs.

Among the change makers is Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee for the 2020 election. The world was semi-welcoming to President Barak Obama, but are they ready to experience the very first Black female Vice President? One things for sure, Kamala Harris is a strong example of what it means to stand in your power. Often met with the criticism of being a Black woman with an attitude, she is using that as fuel to trailblazer her way through the elections. So far, her signature accessory has been a simple, yet bold black suit.

During some of the most important events of the year, Kamala Harris opted for black power suits and pearls. The significance of a black suit is important, especially during this election period. The color itself represents authority and power. It is known for it’s timeless appeal and statement-making reputation. Every time Kamala Harris steps out in a black suit and white pearls, she is standing in strength and grace.

In honor of our future Vice President’s 56th birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she showed us the power of a black suit.

