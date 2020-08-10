HomeCelebrity NewsReality TV Stars

7 Music Videos You Didn’t Realize Kylie Jenner Was In

Kylie Jenner is indeed no stranger to the camera. In fact, there are a handful of music videos Kylie Jenner has shown face that you may have never noticed she was in. Following the instant hit by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion called ‘WAP‘ the dynamic duo had a music video that was one for the ages!

Guest cameos by Mulato, Sukihana, Rubi Rose & last but certainly not least Kylie Jenner. Let’s go down the list of music videos Kylie Jenner made an appearance that you may have not known about!

1. Tyga- Stimulated

2. Tyga- Dope’d Up

3. Jaden Smith- Blue Ocean

4. Partynextdoor- Come and See Me

5. Justine Skye- I’m Yours

6. Partynextdoor- Recognize

7. Travis Scott- Stop Trying To Be God

