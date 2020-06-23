HomeRadio One Exclusives

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

Posted 23 hours ago

Aleph Rome Hotel

Source: Aniesia Williams / Aniesia Williams

Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world.

1. Jnane Tamsna – Boutique Hotel Palmeraie Marrakech

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

2. Spice Island Beach Resort

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

3. Negril Tree House Resort

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

4. La Maison Michelle Barbados

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

5. iKhaya Lodge, Cape Town, South Africa

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

6. SOWETO HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

7. Salamander Resort And Spa

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

8. La Maison in Midtown Bed & Breakfast

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

9. Paradise Cove

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

Close