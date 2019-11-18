Apple Music to release Dr. Dre’s 2001 Making of Documentary

The one and only Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine sat down with Apple Music to discuss the making of the historic album 2001 Chronic album. The Beat headphones founders had visionary approach to creating such a major album in hip-hop.

Although Dre didn’t want to be on more then one or two songs he was told by his counterpart that he needed on more track and that’s when the historic Next Episode was created. Take the poll on which was your favorite song off of 2001 album. Check out the Apple Music interview below.