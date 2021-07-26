Check out this roundup of our favorite rich aunts and uncles! Which one are you?

A Round-Up Of Our Favorite Celebrity Aunties and Uncles was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Rich and Fabulous Aunty Jen Source:jineferlewisforreal Jenifer Lewis is literally the epitome of the rich aunty. She lives her best life entertaining, traveling and looking fabulous. Go ahead now Aunty Jenifer!

2. Uncle Epps Is The Real OG Source:therealmikeepps We had to give it to Mike Epps. Your favorite uncle always making you laugh and serving a Cartier frame.

3. Go Mary! Go Mary! Source:therealmaryjblige A flawless depiction of our favorite imaginary aunty is Mary J. Blige. She may not view herself as the world’s favorite aunt, but it’s hard to deny being this fly and fabulous.

4. Snoop Dogg Been Unc Source:snoopdogg Snoop Dogg is the fun uncle for sure! He has been Uncle Snoop to us since he hit the scene in the 90s.

5. Your Fine Aunty Tracee Source:traceeellisross Whew, Tracee Ellis Ross! She is the fun, funny and fine aunt that all of your friends want.

6. Uncle Shannon Sharpe Keeps It Too Real Source:shannonsharpe84 Shannon Sharpe is your Southern Uncle that keeps it straight up with you.

7. Your Fly Aunt Monica Source:monicadenise Aunty Monica is not to be played with! She’s the reach aunt that will serve you looks, realness and loads of entertainment.

8. Uncle Guwop Source:laflare1017 Your fresh uncle Gucci Mane, who turned his life around. He may not have always been there, but he’s turned transformed.

9. Taraji Giving The Nieces Wealth Source:tarajiphenson Taraji P. Henson is the wealthy aunty that you love to spend time with. She turns up and is continuously elevating. We love to see it!