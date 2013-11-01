Action Bronson’s 15 Most Delicious Instagram Meals (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. “Coming through with Patra Speaking patois, tuna tartare, snap my fingers for the waiter tell him ‘the food was caca,’ cause I’m used to plates rated by Zagat” — DZA & Action Bronson “Big, Bad & Dangerous”
2. “Everything dinner got the marvelous spread, you feel me dabble in truffles, Sauvignon Blancs, simmer the mussels” — Big Twin & Sean Price “Blood of the Goat”
3. “I’m eating sushi off a black hooker, crushing numbers in the math booklet” — “Pitchfork Selector Freestyle”
4. “Suede patches on the elbow of the jacket, fruit savor bags for the green crack, toast to sesame seeds on the sea bass candy sky, welcome Adidas“ — “Live From Kissena Blvd”
5. “Model in the rugby, with the horses in it I’m lookin’ gorgeous on it, a light gallop; The suit is seared sucka, like a scallop” — “Back 2 The Future”
6. “She sucking pee pee, making bread just like Grimaldi, But I’m the hero, serving sausage like it’s enginero“ — “Put It In Your Mouth (Valentines Day Remix)”
7. “Don’t make me go inside the traveling bag, then put my spoon inside the pudding in the ramekin“ Statik Selektah, Action Bronson, Joey BADA$$ & Mike Posner “The Spark”
8. “Yo, I don’t perform unless the money’s in my pocket first, After rapping take my people out for octopus” — Mac Miller & Action Bronson “Red Dot Music”
9. “It’s hard not to form a habit, I’m getting twisted in the yard, eating foreign rabbits, I’m on that next Shit” — “Shorty Bop With A Hook”
10. “All I want to do is buy boots, ride coupe, hide loot Uh, flick chives in the soup” — “Rare Chandeliers”
11. “Compliments to the chef, the baby lamb was perfect, now I smoke the drugs that got me feelin’ like I’m surfin’” — “Compliments To The Chef”
12. “Korean on the grill, every single thing I drive look as mean and off the pill” — “Everytime You See Me”
13. “Remote control chains, promote dough for the veins, poke chicks, hoes with vogue legs, eat steaks off a gold plate, stoned, listening to Coldplay” — “Strictly 4 My Jeeps”
14. “Hop in the whip and go for breakfast, fried eggs and prime steak that’s straight from out of Texas” — “The Madness”
15. “Yo, here’s to the Drums of Heaven. Here’s to beef ribs extended, lunch time I eat enough for three kids” — “Ronnie Coleman”
