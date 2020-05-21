biggie , Christopher J Wallace , notorious B.I.G.
All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style

Posted 16 hours ago

Biggie–born Christopher George Latore Wallace– was born on May 21, 1972. The New York native gave the world hits like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa,” and “Warning” as is considered to be one of the best rappers of all time. We lost Biggie in 1997, but his legacy still lives on.

Outside of his his timeless hits, he also taught us a thing or two about style and fashion. Check out some of the lessons we learned from Biggie.

1. Timbs will never steer you wrong.

2. Every boss should own a pinky ring, or two.

3. Velour suits so wavy, Kanye is trying to bring them back in 2015.

4. One of the few people to make turtlenecks look cool.

5. The importance of coordinating.

6. Versace, Versace, Versace.

7. Vest God.

8. “Every cutie bought a Coogi.”

9. That expensive bling and champagne is the best accessory to any outfit.

10. Leather jackets of all different colors.

