Anti-Vaxx Vibes: Brooklyn Nets To Sit Kyrie Irving Unless He Complies With NYC Vaccine Rules

Kyrie Irving is without a shadow of a doubt one of the NBA’s best basketball players and has exhibited a strong aversion to anything that doesn’t align with his principles to boot. The Brooklyn Nets issued a statement on Tuesday (October 12) that they’ll be sitting the All-Star guard until he complies with New York’s citywide vaccination rules.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks has issued the following statement:

Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.

The Nets are one of the most star-powered teams in the league with Kevin Durant and James Harden on the floor. Many NBA analysts and fans thought that this would be a breakout year for the team considering the all-world play of KD last season in the playoffs as Harden nursed injuries but still gamely played when he could. Even with just Harden and Durant, the Nets are still contenders for the NBA title but having Irving in the backcourt would almost certainly cement that fact.

Given the well-publicized stubbornness of Kyrie Irving, it doesn’t appear that both sides will get their way. Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

