Anti-Vaxx Vibes: Brooklyn Nets To Sit Kyrie Irving Unless He Complies With NYC Vaccine Rules

Kyrie Irving is without a shadow of a doubt one of the NBA’s best basketball players and has exhibited a strong aversion to anything that doesn’t align with his principles to boot. The Brooklyn Nets issued a statement on Tuesday (October 12) that they’ll be sitting the All-Star guard until he complies with New York’s citywide vaccination rules.
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks has issued the following statement:
Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.
The Nets are one of the most star-powered teams in the league with Kevin Durant and James Harden on the floor. Many NBA analysts and fans thought that this would be a breakout year for the team considering the all-world play of KD last season in the playoffs as Harden nursed injuries but still gamely played when he could. Even with just Harden and Durant, the Nets are still contenders for the NBA title but having Irving in the backcourt would almost certainly cement that fact.
Given the well-publicized stubbornness of Kyrie Irving, it doesn’t appear that both sides will get their way. Check out the reactions from Twitter below.
—
Photo: Getty
1.
Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is full participant, Nets say.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021
2.
The Nets really had no other choice as you don’t want somebody there half the time. It’s Irving’s choice and now he has to live with the aftermath of it. https://t.co/ETOmgvfeDX
— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) October 12, 2021
3.
Now do Bradley Beal @WashWizards https://t.co/Eg54PSxSIU
— Travis (@tcalvin93) October 12, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
What does Beal have to do with this?
4.
I 100% stand with Kyrie Irving. He has the financial means to survive a suspension. Will he be able to survive the evil media onslaught coming his way? Now he needs the people to fight alongside him.
David beat Goliath, folks… pic.twitter.com/kXIoWmgRzW
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 12, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Anti-vaxxers need a hero.
5.
kyrie in two weeks pic.twitter.com/AUQzg0F0bJ
— jason c. (@netw3rk) October 12, 2021
6.
What’s happening right now is significant. I promise you The System is scared. We’re FINALLY seeing real pushback from parts of the country The System didn’t expect. This will catch on. Cheer for Kyrie Irving. And Southwest Airlines pilots. They’re starting something. https://t.co/w1MM6dpuiV
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 12, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Oh dear God.
7.
Pray for KD. If Kyrie walks, the best scorer in the league will somehow have to make due with only perhaps the 2nd best scorer in the league. Guy can't catch a break.
— America Is Musty (@DragonflyJonez) October 12, 2021
8.
Live look at Kyrie trying to enter Barclays pic.twitter.com/9eLLZLUW4f
— Sideline Views (@SideIineViews) October 12, 2021
9.
Live look at Kyrie doing his own research pic.twitter.com/5FqJYiKs8r
— Matt Hohenthal (@mhohenthalhoops) October 12, 2021
10.
Mayor de Blasio after changing the law for Kyrie to practice vs. now finding out Kyrie won’t play until vaccinated: pic.twitter.com/t21gZeWM0t
— Knicks, Jets, Etc. Podcast (@KnicksJetsEtc) October 12, 2021
11.
I stand with Kyrie Irving. No one should be forcing people into medical treatments against their will, especially a vaccine w/ no long-term safety data. This is no longer a health issue, it's about liberty.
— Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) October 12, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Make it stop.
12.
Simmons playing a game in Philly before Kyrie does in Brooklyn would be a wild turn of events
— Raj C. (@UnwrittenRul3s) October 12, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Might be happening.
13.
Kyrie finishing his own research now that $200 million is on the line pic.twitter.com/923kw81f8w
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) October 12, 2021
14.
“Yes the Suns won the title, but if Kyrie Irving was playing” – coming soon.
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) October 12, 2021
15.
stand strong kyrie and take your time making your decision
— Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 12, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Knicks Twitter wildin’ right now.
Anti-Vaxx Vibes: Brooklyn Nets To Sit Kyrie Irving Unless He Complies With NYC Vaccine Rules was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
2.
3.
What does Beal have to do with this?
4.
Anti-vaxxers need a hero.
5.
6.
Oh dear God.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Make it stop.
12.
Might be happening.
13.
14.
15.
Knicks Twitter wildin’ right now.