fumbled the bag something crazy, allegedly. The “socialite” recently offered up some questionable takes on domestic violence, and after the backlash, it looks like her days of representing Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand are a wrap.

In case you missed it, late last year Fletcher basically said she was pro-domestic violence. Ari, who is dating Moneybagg Yo, joked that she’d be all good with the rapper pulling a gun on her to demand she stay if he threatened to leave. Twitter immediately flamed her for her commentary, and there have been repercussions.

As Madame Noire points out, Fletcher’s images on the Savage x Fenty website soon after got wiped. It leads many to believe that Rihanna, herself a domestic violence victim, hit the button and told the brand to drop her like a bad hot take.

The Twitter detective agency soon enough spotted the jig, and Fletcher is catching the heat all over again.

Will she learn from this struggle? Only time will tell, but for now, we’re eating popcorn while taking in the slander we compiled below.

Ari Fletcher Dropped By Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Brand Due To Toxic Domestic Violence Take? was originally published on hiphopwired.com