Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott was NOT playing with this heckler! During a Baltimore City COVID-19 Update, Mayor Brandon Scott kept getting interrupted by an angry crowd member. Mr.Scott couldn’t take the rudeness anymore and erupted telling the heckler, “Hold on one-second shorty pull your mask up man”.

After this comment made by the mayor was a series of more quotable that Twitter didn’t waste any time with. Check out some reactions to the Mayor’s request to the heckler to pull his mask up.

Baltimore elected a LIT ass mayor. He wants all the smoke. 😂😂😂 #brandonscott Follow @polialertcom for political news and Civics 101 pic.twitter.com/e9HmY60DQE — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 5, 2021

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

RELATED: Philly Comedian Tizz 215’s Wife Goes Into Labor During TikTok Video

Twitter Reacts To Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott “Pull Yo Mask Up Shorty” was originally published on wrnbhd2.com