Twitter Reacts To Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott “Pull Yo Mask Up Shorty”

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott was NOT playing with this heckler! During a Baltimore City COVID-19 Update, Mayor Brandon Scott kept getting interrupted by an angry crowd member. Mr.Scott couldn’t take the rudeness anymore and erupted telling the heckler, “Hold on one-second shorty pull your mask up man”.
After this comment made by the mayor was a series of more quotable that Twitter didn’t waste any time with. Check out some reactions to the Mayor’s request to the heckler to pull his mask up.
Baltimore elected a LIT ass mayor. He wants all the smoke. 😂😂😂 #brandonscott
Follow @polialertcom for political news and Civics 101 pic.twitter.com/e9HmY60DQE
— BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 5, 2021
"Pull ya mask up, shawty"— Kenneth Carter (@TheKenCarter) January 5, 2021
Brandon Scott - 2021 pic.twitter.com/auAhj7Xeno
it’s really brandon scott’s mask all in his eyes for me. like i know you can’t see what you’re reading.— อายาน่า (@AyanaJendayi) January 5, 2021
DO NOT play w/ Brandon Scott... He is NOT the one ☝🏽— #MARSHLIFE🔥🔥🔥©️ (@REDD_FOXX1989) January 5, 2021
Brandon Scott >>>>>— It’s the Nigcasity for me 🤧 (@B_oySix) January 5, 2021
Somebody gotta tell Brandon Scott chill lol.. calling people shawty in his press conference lol..— Terence Jones (@GFS_05) January 5, 2021
#BmOre mayor #BrandonScott isn’t for the play play...reps be more careful right https://t.co/PS0C3MHaqQ pic.twitter.com/laXVUya7Si— ‘Represent Intellectual Violence’👊🏽✨ (@theSoreWinner_) January 5, 2021
“Shorty! Shorty!” Lol, you could tell for a spilt second he forgot he was on camera. 😂 we see you King! #BrandonScott https://t.co/MWCsvXczuF— Goonica’s Brotha (@dnomyaaar) January 5, 2021
Lmao Brandon Scott is hilarious— Lindsdawg (@Lindseycapri) January 5, 2021
Somebody get Brandon Scott a role on Power 😭 “PULL YOUR MASK UP SHORTY”— My air fryer is better than Drake’s catalog (@LivengoodLivin) January 5, 2021
Baltimore deserves a #brandonscott pic.twitter.com/gRiukxzYRR— Morena (@MujerBella13) January 5, 2021