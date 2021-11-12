Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

All Black people don’t look the same but Black Twitter, always looking for the next big trending topic moment for laughs, is going to do their thing regardless, this time putting Jeezy in the mix. Ceasare Willis, better known as Krump originator Tight Eyez, is getting talked up on social media for his intense dance moves after showing off some illustrious bottles of Hennessy.

Apparently, Tight Eyez recently did an unboxing of Hennessy’s collaboration bottle with Les Twins some time ago, which we’ve covered back in August over at our brother site CASSIUS in the SPIRIT.ED column.

Peep the video in question that we found on YouTube below.

As you can see, the entire bottle design is built around the high-energy dance moves performed by the French dancing duo, and Tight Eyez had to let the world know how he gets down too. Of course, as the video has begun to trend, comparisons of the star to the likes of Jeezy, fellow actor Taye Diggs, and even R&B singer Ne-Yo have been gaining steam.

It looks like Tight Eyez was just having fun and definitely letting off some moves for the culture. Check out all the reactions below.

—

Photo: YouTube

Ban The Snowman?: Jeezy Look-A-Like Tight Eyez Has Black Twitter Bugging Out Over Henny-Fueled Dance Moves was originally published on hiphopwired.com