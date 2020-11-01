Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed Their Costumes? [PHOTOS]

Halloween might have been socially distant this year but that didn’t mean these celebs couldn’t come up with some pretty inventive Halloween costume ideas.
Ciara has been teasing fans all week with her Halloween looks, including paying homage to Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Her biggest flex? Well, she needed hubby Russell Wilson to pull that one off.
Fashion model
Tabria Majors may have shut down all Beyoncé recreations with her Beylloween short film, plus Cardi turned up, Big Sean paid homage to one of our fallen heroes and Houston DJ A Plus might have won the best Houston related costume. If you know, you know.
Hit the gallery to see which celebrity absolutely dominated Halloween 2020.
1. Ryan Destiny as Lauryn Hill
2. Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj
3. Ciara & Russell Wilson as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson
4. Skai Jackson as Foxy Brown
5. Marsai Martin as Rihanna
6. Flo Milli as Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes
7. A Plus as Macaroni Tony
8. The Weeknd as Sherman Klump
10. Saweetie as Mystique and Quavo as Beast
12. Duke Deuce as The Notorious B.I.G.
13. Tabria Majors as Beyoncé
Y’all, I’m on a high right now. The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen. First and foremost, my director, my friend, my creative counterpart @mttalves I can’t express enough gratitude for you! You believe in me more than I do myself sometimes. We’ve created so much dope content together but this is one for the books!! I’m so proud of you! To @kany16 Someone who’s actually worked with Beyonce before, why did you even agree to this? Lol I have no idea, but I’m so grateful. You pushed me past my comfort zone and were with me every single step of the way. You are so talented and gifted—I can’t express my thanks to you enough 💚 @jasminebeaulieu My choreographer for all the dancers. I don’t even know how you manage that many people at once. You’re such a gifted dancer and an incredible leader and are going to go so far 💚 My dear friends, @sparkletafao on makeup, @yalinahair slaying all those wigs!! @_oliviamagdaleno on the styling! They worked on this project as a favor to me, and I’m so thankful for each and everyone of you 💚 My Dancers!!! Single Ladies/Crazy in Love: @kany16 & @estef_ Already: My Blue Man! @zavionxbrown @kany16 @jasminebeaulieu @cocomama702 @shannonfrancehall @kaitireese @yvonne_wema Formation: @cocomama702 @estef_ @by.karmaraines @livinwithcharlieshow @kaitireese @vithedancer @katrinaloberiza @shannonfrancheall @simberzzz @feliciabailey_ @dyaneah @sheischillin @yvonne_wema @hotchocolate23 @theninjaatelier made the customized Single Ladies Hans and Partition chaise 🙌🏽 Body Paint: @saishabeecham You slayed that!! @vhmaker on the edit! Along with @mttalves All my DPs: @jacobmcaron @a_fauvs @philipealxndr @vincepatrick My video crew: @minassian_fo_lyfe @mikesoriginals @erickchaseson @thomas.hubbel Extras: @thenatalieweiss coming through with my vocal lesson lol @damnmindy @zyahbelle @ziggielavar @dran.neal
14. Mike Epps as Joe Jackson
15. Big Sean as Black Panther
16. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko as Among Us Characters
18. Janelle Monáe as The Debate Fly
19. Janelle Monáe as a Good Guy Doll
21. A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as The Proud Family
22. Kash Doll as Lynn Whitfield in A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
23. Khelo Thomas as Powerline