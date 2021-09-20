‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Crown’, and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ were the big winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards. And while many things were different because of COVID-19 the celebrities still brought the drama to the red carpet.

Some of our favorite celebrities served amazing lewks, while some of them showed up looking a hot mess! From Issa Rae to Billy Porter to Anya Taylor-Joy check out the looks that left us talking from the 73rd Annual Emmy Red carpet.

All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,ken jeong,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

2. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Chris Sullivan Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Chris Sullivan attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,chris sullivan – actor,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

3. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Billy Porter Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Billy Porter arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,billy porter

4. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Kaley Cuoco Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,kaley cuoco,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

5. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,taraji p. henson,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

6. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Jessica Long Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jessica Long attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards,jessica long – swimmer

7. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Trevor Noah Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,trevor noah,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

8. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik, and Symone Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik, and Symone attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,rupaul,television industry,michelle visage,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

9. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,michael douglas,television industry,catherine zeta jones,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

10. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,cynthia erivo,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

11. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Mandy Moore Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mandy Moore attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,mandy moore – singer and actress,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

12. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Issa Rae Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Issa Rae attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,issa rae,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

13. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Sarah Paulson Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,sarah paulson,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

14. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Kerry Washington Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kerry Washington attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,kerry washington,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

15. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,daveed diggs,emmy raver-lampman,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

16. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Anya Taylor-Joy Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,anya taylor-joy

17. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Kenan Thompson Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kenan Thompson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,kenan thompson,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

18. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Daniel Day Kim Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Daniel Dae Kim attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,daniel dae kim,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

19. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Lorna Wells and Cedrick the Entertainer Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Lorna Wells and Cedric the Entertainer attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,cedric the entertainer,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

20. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: June Smollett Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jurnee Smollett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,jurnee smollett,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

21. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Mindy Kaling Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mindy Kaling attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,mindy kaling,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

22. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Regé-Jean Page Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Regé-Jean Page attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,rege-jean page,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

23. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: America Ferrera Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: America Ferrera attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,america ferrera,emmy awards,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards

24. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Dan Levy Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Dan Levy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,dan levy – tv personality

25. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Carl Clemons-Hopkins Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Carl Clemons-Hopkins arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,carl clemons-hopkins

26. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Ellen Pompeo Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Ellen Pompeo arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,ellen pompeo

27. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Our Lady J Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Our Lady J arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live

28. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Angela Bassett Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Angela Bassett arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,angela bassett,la live

29. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Rachel Lindsay Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Rachel Lindsay arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on/ Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,sunday,la live,rachel lindsay

30. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Yara Shahidi Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,yara shahidi

31. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live

32. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Uzo Aduba Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Uzo Aduba arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,uzo aduba

33. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,leslie odom

34. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,tracee ellis ross,la live

35. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Anthony Anderson Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Anthony Anderson arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,anthony anderson