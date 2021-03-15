Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 7:32 p.m. ET, March 15, 2021 —

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we’ve lost in 2021.

Reggie Warren, a beloved singer and one of the founding members of 90’s R&B group TROOP died on Sunday. He was 52 years old. According to TMZ, Warren was surrounded by family members and passed away at his home in Pasadena. Warren’s family say he was battling undisclosed health issues, but will wait until an official autopsy is performed to determine the cause of death.

R&B Group TROOP's Reggie Warren Dead at 52 https://t.co/Q77wjTkY8Q — TMZ (@TMZ) March 14, 2021

Singer Jo Thompson, a riveting jazz pianist who rose to fame against deying odds, died of COVID-19 complications on March 9. She was 92 years old.

Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/GhaZlic4EB — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 10, 2021

Paul H. Brock, the founding executive director of the The National Association of Journalists (NABJ) died on March 14 at the age of 89, according to the NABJ.

Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy — NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021

“Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said NABJ President Dorothy Tucker. “His love, compassion, zeal, expertise and persevering spirit were always valued by the NABJ family. His long and fruitful career served as inspiration to many of us that hard work and commitment to community can open many doors.”

Scroll down to read more about Brock’s life and other notable Black people who have died this year.

“Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, a legendary boxing middleweight champion, dies March 13 at the age of 66. Hagler’s wife said in a Facebook post that he “passed away unexpectedly at his home” in New Hampshire but did not disclose the cause of his death. Scroll down to find more information about Hagler’s life and impressive career in the ring.

Vernon Jordan, a pioneering civil rights leader in the fields of law, business and Washington politics, died March 1, according to reports. Jordan was 85 years old. His cause of death was not immediately reported.

, a groundbreaking sports broadcaster and former NFL player and Pro Bowler died at 81, CBS Sports announced Sunday night. He made history as the first Black man to work as a full-sports analyst on national television. Cross, who worked at CBS Sports for 23 years worked in several roles at the network.

“All of us at CBS Sports are saddened by the news of Irv Cross’ passing,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. “Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with THE NFL TODAY. He was a true gentleman and a trailblazer in the sports television industry and will be remembered for his accomplishments and the paths he paved for those who followed.”

Shelia Washington, founder of the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, died of a heart attack on Jan. 29. She was 61-years-old. Washington waged an effort to help exonerate the Scottsboro Boys, a group of young Black men unjustly convicted of crimes in the 1930s, The Washington Post reports.

“My brother had opera singers’ lungs, and Covid destroyed them.” Antoine Hodge, a bass-baritone who performed at the Metropolitan Opera, has died at 38 from complications of Covid-19. https://t.co/FEA2YOS9rV — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2021

, a respected and celebrated opera singer, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 22. He was 38 years old. Hodge recently appeared in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of “Porgy and Bess.”

Douglas Turner Ward, an actor and the co-founder of the Negro Ensemble Company, died Feb. 20 at the age of 90. His cause of death was not immediately announced. Ward, who appeared in Broadway plays such as, “A Raisin in the Sun,” was a champion for Black playwrights at a time when support for them for nearly nonexistent. He said he was proud of the success his company has had over the years.

“I’m proud of the personnel that we trained and the fact that they’re still active in every field of theater, TV and film,” Ward told the Roundabout Theater Company in an interview published nearly a year ago. “Not just the writers, but the actors, the designers, the stage managers, the backstage personnel, the directors. Everybody. To this day they are all over American show business working. And some creating their own theaters.”

Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes, the legendary trio who went on to make music history with the legendary Motown Records, has died at the age of 76. Her death on Feb. 8 was unexpected, according to her publicist. There was no cause of death immediately announced. Scroll down to learn more about her life and the lasting impact she left on popular music.

Former heavyweight championdied on Feb. 5 after a five-year battle with prostate and other cancers. Spinks, 67, was most famously known for one of the greatest sports upsets of all time during a 1978 boxing match with Muhammad Ali, where he beat the champ, securing the heavyweight title. Several months later Ali reclaimed the title. Although they were fierce competitors the two stayed close well into their later years.

The world is mourning an icon after it was revealed that Oscar-nominated actressdied on Jan. 28. Her cause of death is unknown. At age 96, Tyson was one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, paving the way for Black thespians while representing the last of the film industry’s golden age. But her road to success was tested at several points in career where she was faced with racism, sexism, misogynoir. Throughout her career which spanned over 60 years in television, film and theatre, Cicely was nominated for 52 awards, with 49 wins.

Her death comes just two days after the release of her memoir “Just as I am” in which Tyson reflected on her contributions and her personal trials and tribulations.

Major League Baseball hero Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at the age of 86 from an unknown cause, according to his daughter who confirmed the tragic news. Aaron was a prolific athlete who rose through poverty as a child of the Great Depression to become hailed as baseball’s “home run king.” In 1974 he made history shattering the record held by Babe Ruth of 714 home runs in a career.

Fans and supporters of Aaron’s legacy shared their grief on social media, mourning the loss of another great sports legend.

We are devastated by the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players and people in the history of our game. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/bCvLOydGBZ — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2021

Meredith C. Anding Jr., a civil rights icon who as a member of the “Tougaloo Nine” was arrested for entering a “whites only” library in 1961, died Jan. 8. Anding was 79 years old. The cause of death was complications from leukemia. Scroll down to read more about his life.

On yesterday we lost a civil rights icon, Meredith Anding Jr., one of the nine Tougaloo College students who challenged segregation by participating in sit-ins at the whites-only public library in Jackson, Mississippi in 1961. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/KoGobxsOHS — MS NAACP (@MSNAACP) January 11, 2021

Scroll down to see some of the other notable Black people who have died in 2021.

