Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Sean P. Diddy Combs Source:Getty P. Diddy head shot

2. Lil Wayne and Diddy at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival Source:Getty Lil Wayne and Diddy at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival

3. Celebrities arrive at the 2015 Met Gala Source:Getty Celebrities arrive at the 2015 Met Gala

4. p. diddy & Andre Harrell at urban aid party Source:Getty

5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Rick Ross and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Sean Diddy Combs Ciroc The New Years Eve Party at his home on December 31, 2013 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

6. Diddy And Dirty Money – HMV Oxford Street Single Signing Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: P. Diddy signs copies of the Diddy Dirty Money single 'Coming Home' at HMV, Oxford Street on January 20, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

7. Diddy and Mase at 11th Annual Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards Source:Getty

8. 50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock Source:Getty LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 08: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Paris Hilton and 50 Cent attends 50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock on September 8, 2007 in Las Vegas, NV (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

9. Puff Daddy, Lil Kim – 'Interview Magizine 30th Anniversary Presents David LaChapelle's Source:Getty

10. 2015 BET Awards – Show Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Mogul Diddy performs onstage during the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images for BET)

11. Diddy and Biggie Smalls at The 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty

12. Radio One Spring Fest – Concert Source:Getty Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cathy Hughes during Radio One Spring Fest – Concert in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage for Radio One/Hot 107.9)