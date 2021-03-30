Ratchet Nuggets We Learned From “Black Ink Crew Confessions’ New York Edition Special

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Ink Crew specials continue to roll out ahead of the premiere of the VH1 reality show’s 9th season

We already learned some secrets from cast members representing all three franchises, Black Ink Crew: New York, Chicago, and Compton, during the “Secrets Unlocked” special. Now it’s time to hear some confessions.

The show, which served as a sort of a reunion special hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, opened up with Black Ink Crew alum Ceaser, Puma, Walt, Teddy. Donna, Tatti, and Alex eventually showed up late during the taping, typical behavior from Black Ink Crew cast members.

During the special, Hill touched on a plethora of moments involving the cast members from the shows ratchet 8 seasons like Donna’s struggle tattoos, Teddy’s so-called wife, Ceaser voting for the first time, and more. We also got to see never-before-seen footage giving more clarity to incidents that took place during previous seasons.

Note to self: check all spelling via text message. #BICConfessions pic.twitter.com/8Pl27En9Ia — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) March 30, 2021

It was definitely an interesting hour of television that had us even shocked at some of the revelations. You can step into the gallery below to peep the biggest “confessions” made during the special.

