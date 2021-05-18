‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Teddy Has An Issue With Suzette, Cheyenne Stops Talking To Ceaser

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week’s episode of Black Ink Crew: New York ended with the crew arriving in Atlanta to get away from the “rising number” of COVID-19 cases in New York, only to be greeted with a positive case among the crew filming at the house. Monday’s (May 17) episode picks right up at that point before getting into the drama.

To ensure the safety of the Black Ink Crew cast, production decided to put them in a hotel until the crew sanitized the house. Puma freaked out on the plane, finally settles back down after he sees everything was handled safely by the production crew. When they get the all-clear, the crew finally head to their temporary digs in Atlanta. Puma was initially worried knowing how cheap his friend is but would be soon impressed when they finally pull up to the crib.

Once inside, they are greeted by King Ceaser and his new queen Suzette, the realtor. The celebratory mood is quickly ruined when Donna’s dog wastes no time leaving its mark in the house by taking a dump on the floor, much to the dismay of Ceaser.

With that out of the way, it’s time for the first big meal in Atlanta, and the crew is chowing down. Suzette uses the moment to tell how and her Ceaser met and her cute nickname for her boo.

Things began to get interesting when Ceaser presses Donna about what she plans to do in the shop because she is no longer tattooing. Donna, who is now the “consummate entrepreneur,” tells her boss she plans to do Henna and eyebrows, which isn’t sitting well, Ceaser.

The dinner eventually goes left when Ceaser presses Donna about her visit with Walt. Ceaser demands absolute loyalty and doesn’t want anyone working at the shop to communicate with Walt. Donna explains that she understands where Ceaser is coming from and reveals that Walt owes her a lot of money, so it’s complicated, and she just can’t cut him off.

Donna then has a conversation with Puma about still being friends with Walt. Puma thinks Donna and Walt are “work friends” and nothing more. At the same time, Donna considers her friendship with Walt to be more than that.

A good portion of the episode was dedicated to the issue between Ceaser and his daughter Cheyenne. Cheyenne moved in with Ceaser and Suzette during the pandemic. Cheyenne and her mother alleged that following an argument with his daughter about leaving dishes in the sink, the tattoo shop mogul allegedly put hands on his daughter while she was in the shower. On top of that, Cheyenne and Suzette also argued with each other on social media following the accusations.

Ted, who showed up in the middle of the night, much to the surprise of the rest of the crew, has a conversation with his cousin about the matter. He believes Ceaser’s ex, Crystal is just bitter since Ceaser has leveled up and doesn’t want him to see other women. Teddy is also not feeling the fact that Suzette argued with Cheyenne on social media and felt Ceaser should leave her alone and make her apologize to Cheyenne. Ceaser is conflicted because he wants to make things right with Cheyenne, and he loves Suzette, but at the same time, he understands where Teddy is coming from.

Other notable Black Ink Crew moments Monday night’s episode include:

Quani and the kids have arrived, but Puma is shocked to learn that his mother-in-law and grandmother have also come on the trip. He isn’t happy at first but then realizes it’s good to have his wife and kids with him in Atlanta.

Ceaser finally gives Tatti some real responsibilities and makes her the “road manager” of the New York crew. She will be working alongside the Atlanta shop manager Breezy who she feels is just a little girl and is in over her head. Tatti’s happiness is short-lived because she immediately gets into an argument with Donna.

Donna — who Tatti thought it was a good idea to invite to Atlanta — wants to set up her booth next to Alex’s but is mad when Tatti tells her that spot is already set up for the piercer. Donna insists that Tatti gives her the spot, but Tatti is standing firm on her decision. Donna being bitter decides to reveal that Tatti is acting brand new despite being laid up with Donna and Alex the other night. The episode ends on a cliffhanger with it looking like the two “friends” about to scrap.

