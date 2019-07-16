BlackExcellence: This Year’s Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

This year’s Emmy noms were announced on Tuesday morning (July 16) and baby let me tell you…it was Black AF!

From Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Lead Actress in a Limited Series to Outstanding Drama Series, we were there representing and holding it down. Not to mention, this was a year of plenty of first-time noms for folks such as Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Beyonce (Homecoming) and Billy Porter (Pose) to name a few.

Even better: Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay, Sterling K Brown and the queen herself Viola Davis are making an Emmy nom repeat!

So take a look at all the African-American nominees at this year’s Primetime Emmy and stand proud. Who do you think will take home the gold come September?

