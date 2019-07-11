Yesterday marked the end of an era.
On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed up to the 2019 ESPY Awards with a completely new look.
The blond locks…
Were gone.
Now granted, much of the Internet wasn’t complaining.
And if there was anything to complain about, it was probably Odell’s Eagle Scout backpack getup.
Like…the Internet really went in…
But yes, the blond hair was gone.
We’ve spent many moments with this hair.
When Odell made an amazing play, the hair was there. When he posted a random dance video, the hair was there.
One might argue his lioness locks gave him his power, like a biblical wide receiving Samson.
And it certainly came in handy when an outfit match was in order.
But now, Odell has resorted to a more conservative look, while still sticking to the blond-like aesthetic.
We ain’t mad. Sometimes change is good.
R.I.P. bleached coils.
In our moment of mourning, scroll down for some of the best times Odell had with his strands of strength.
Blond With The Wind: Odell Beckham Jr. & His Bleached Hair’s Final Days (A Gallery) was originally published on globalgrind.com