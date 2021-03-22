Twitter Reacts To PJ Washington & Brittany Renner Pregnancy Announcement was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
PJ Washington reading them comments pic.twitter.com/5jOe2pgE4p— Black Marlins Man 💫 (@ampaveli) March 22, 2021
2.
Mane PJ Washington done got Brittany Renner pregnant after she fucked half the league and the music industry SMH! Pray for our fallen brethren 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/iLy87DQtvf— ADX3 💥⚡🖕💸 (@Alexdish22) March 22, 2021
3.
PJ Washington got Brittany Renner WHAT???? pic.twitter.com/dK2ObbkdRN— Noah / Sister Jean SZN pt. 2 (@PrimeKorver26) March 22, 2021
4.
If you’re Brittany Renner, you gotta parlay your 5 million IG followers into a better ball player than PJ Washington. I mean, that’s just bad pussy management. pic.twitter.com/8Won0F3GfM— K E V I N (@KevChestnut) March 22, 2021
5.
How grown men look being pressed about Brittany Renner and PJ Washington having a baby together pic.twitter.com/R6aVO6Akyi— Shamar English (@english_shamar) March 22, 2021
6.
First LaMelo gets hurt out for the year then PJ Washington knocks up Brittany renner damm rough to be a hornets fan rn 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/RwPlUa9NA7— Jay1k💎😈 (@YoungKiddSuave) March 22, 2021
7.
NO THIS NIGGA PJ WASHINGTON DIDNT— Slam Dunk Wingz (@kantguardme) March 22, 2021
8.
Y’all n*ggas lame as hell for hating on Brittany Renner & PJ Washington.— Cody Deveraux (@CodyDeveraux1) March 22, 2021
She’s a grown woman, who enjoyed her 20’s and dated a lot. That’s what you’re supposed to do.
He’s a multi millionaire athlete, and was the only type of n*gga she’d go for. Get y’all 💰 up and get u a her pic.twitter.com/27VVndNZB6
9.
I see a lot dudes hating on PJ Washington about Brittany Renner— BackpackJones (@BackPackJones) March 22, 2021
But I’ve seen some of y’all baby mama y’all might want to chill
10.
Rest of the league and the music industry when PJ Washington claimed that child with Brittany Rennerpic.twitter.com/m6o7Nm6Aup— Moody Call The Cops (@Sevntwlve) March 22, 2021
11.
Twitter: when we saw PJ Washington got Brittany Renner pregnant... poor guy pic.twitter.com/ET4UoVydOl— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) March 22, 2021
12.
All-Time Brittany Renner starting 5— • (@804DP) March 22, 2021
PG: Jamal Murray
SG: Chris Brown
SF: James Harden
PF: Colin Kaepernick
C: Ben Simmons
Off the bench: PJ Washington, Drake, Lil Uzi, Tyga & Trey Songz
13.
PJ Washington and Brittany Renner Having a Whole baby on the Way:— Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) March 22, 2021
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/fcsDJPGJ49
14.
PJ Washington is with .... Brittany Renner ... ahhh man pic.twitter.com/kKrg3ktEHU— 🙅🏽♂️🐺 8️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ (@Thraxxx_Montana) March 22, 2021
15.
Wait a minute...— Flow Biden (@6foot3neighbor) March 22, 2021
PJ Washington got Brittany Renner PREGANT?! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/fqf2W35vTL
16.
PJ Washington Gets Brittany Renner Pregnant :— Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) March 22, 2021
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/7kPTT1qcLd