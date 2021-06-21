Twitter Starts Biddin’ on the Sixers, Burning Ben Simmons Jerseys

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Furious just isn’t the word to describe how Philly feels towards the Sixers, Ben Simmons to be specific. Angry Sixers fans are actually burning and tossing Ben Simmons jerseys in the trash after his awful showing against the Hawks. As we all know, the Sixers lost in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons.

After playing the entire series with a torn meniscus in his knee, Joel Embiid was thoroughly upset after the Sixers were eliminated from the postseason contention by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7. Joel took to Twitter and apologized to all of Philly for the Sixers, however Philly has made it clear that Embiid was not to blame.Simmons after Game 7 said, “I ain’t shoot well from the line this series.”

Trust The Process, has been them of Philly for quite some time, but fans are now questioning, Is “The Process” over in Philadelphia?”

Check out some of the funniest reactions from Simmon’s poor game 7 performance below.

