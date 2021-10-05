Cardi B Served Up A Special Platter Of Custom Looks With Stylist Kollin Carter During Paris Fashion Week [Photos]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B did what was supposed to be done during Paris Fashion Week. The artist is always eager to take fashion risks with her stylist Kollin Carter, but this weekend she served up a special platter and left the girls absolutely no crumbs.

Just a month after delivering her and her husband Offset’s second child, Cardi hasn’t missed a beat. The artist attended several shows over the weekend laced in daring outfits that were memorable and meme worthy. The neon green Richard Quinn look, which reminded fans of an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when Will wore the sunflower costume. She left an imprint with the monochromatic spandex top and pleated pants accented by a flower-like ruffled bonnet.

Who Wore It Better: Will or Cardi?

Cardi continued to turn heads in another head-to-toe lilac look from the Melissa x Kate Moss presentation. The “I Like It” rapper lives what she raps about, attending the Balenciaga show in yet another jaw-dropping look. Cardi posted photos of her and her husband, Offset, to Instagram saying, “Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn who walked the show!”

Fans have witnessed Cardi’s continuous elevation from dominating the music charts to eating at fashion week. The rapper knows how to take direction. Carter should be praised for bringing these iconic looks life. He understands how his client’s physical look meets with her radiant personality. When Carter hands Cardi an assignment, she aces it with flying colors because she’s willing to explore the world of fashion possibilities.

The pair used Paris Fashion Week to take her style to the next level. Carter pulled two archival looks from Thierry Mugler. Cardi slayed an archival 19995 Mugler gown layered in red sequins and a large, feathered collar. She later changed into a custom black corseted piece for the opening night of the fashion house’s exhibit, calling it “a historic night.”

See all of Cardi B’s looks from Paris Fashion Week below.

1. Mugler Mami Source:cardi b 2. A Historic Night Source:cardi b 3. Meet The Parents Source:cardi b 4. Work It, Cardi! Source:Cardi B 5. SERVE Source:cardi b 6. The Many Looks of Cardi Source:cardi b 7. The Balenciaga Show Source:cardi b 8. A Doll Source:cardi b 9. Even Her “Simple” Is Cute Source:cardi b 10. Art Source:cardi b

Cardi B Served Up A Special Platter Of Custom Looks With Stylist Kollin Carter During Paris Fashion Week [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com