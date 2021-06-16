HomeCelebrity News

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]

Posted 2 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
'Loving' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Rumors have it that Carmelo Anthony has been allegedly cheating on LaLa, once again. This time with a chick from Philly, Miyah J. The internet was quick to pull out the receipts..it is not looking too good in the Anthony household.

Miyah J is rising as an upcoming actress and is also Lee Daniels’s niece.

Below, check out photos of the alleged mistress of Carmelo Anthony, Miyah J.

RELATED: Philly Strippers Give a Random Show at Malcom X Park [Video]

RELATED: Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling Her to Leave [Video]

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
20 items
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J…
 2 hours ago
06.16.21
Photos
Close