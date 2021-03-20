Cassidy & Hitman Holla Face Off Ahead Of Clash, Battle Rap Twitter Chimes In

Cassidy found his fame as a hit-making rapper but has since made waves in battle rap with just a handful of encounters under his belt. The Philadelphia rapper is set to take on St. Louis, Mo. battle rap veteranin a highly anticipated bout next month but not before an intense face-off preview that has battle rap Twitter talking.

Cassidy and Hitman Holla will battle on April 3 as part of Rare Breed Entertainment’s MAX OUT event, featuring Ill Will vs. A. Ward, O-Red vs. Jag, Bigg K vs. Serius Jones, and Showoff vs. Rosenberg Raw.

With the main event top billing, Cassidy, one of the few rappers who have hit the mainstream to enter the battle rap trenches, has faced top competition before with the results reportedly not in his favor. However, the Philly vet’s confidence is unwavering and he’s bringing that into the ring with Hitman Holla, who has dozens of battles under his belt against the likes of Shotgun Suge, K-Shine, Tay Roc, and the aforementioned O-Red.

The discussion between the competitors started off calmly enough, but Cassidy was clearly ready for war and seemingly rattled Hitman Holla at points. From the onset, the folks at Rare Breed Entertainment, clearly excited that the event began to trend heavily on social media and into the weekend at that, made sure to mention that this was the first time it’s happened on this scale.

Hitman Holla made the first dig thinking it remarkable that a battle with his name attached had the attention he did, but Cassidy shut it down by saying that Hitman was “replaceable” and it went off the rails from there.

Rare Breed Entertainment will be putting on MAX OUT on April 3. More information about the event, including ticket sales, pay-per-view, and location, can be found by clicking this link.

Keep scrolling to see the face-off between Cassidy and Hitman Holla, along with comments from the battle rap community via Twitter.

