After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.
With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman and first South Asian vice president.
When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley.
Here are some of their reactions below:
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Deborah Cox
Deborah Cox reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
2. Tika Sumpter
Tika Sumpter reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
3. Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
4. MC Hammer
MC Hammer reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
5. Amanda Seales
Amanda Seales reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
6. Kendrick Sampson
Kendrick Sampson reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
7. Lebron James
Lebron James reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
8. Roland Martin
Roland Martin reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
9. Lizzo
Lizzo reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
10. Dule Hill
Dule Hill reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
11. Attorney Ben Crump
Ben Crump reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
12. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washingon reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
13. Antonio Hamilton
Antonio Hamilton reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
14. Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
15. Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
16. Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
17. Robin Thede
18. D.L. Hughley
D.L. Hughley reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
19. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
20. Ellen Degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.