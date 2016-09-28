A San Diego police officer fatally shot and killed Alfred Olango, an unarmed black man who witnesses claim was mentally challenged. Reports say his sister called police for assistance because he was in mental and/or physical distress. Several eyewitnesses said the victim had his hands above his head when he was shot, but police deny the claims.
Celebrities React To The Shooting Of Alfred Olango was originally published on globalgrind.com
9. Kehlani posted to IG ” I am backstage in hysterical tears. I sound horrible, I feel horrible. I’ll make it up to you. REST IN PEACE ALFRED OLANGO. I AM SO SORRY THAT THE PEOPLE WHO WERE CALLED TO SAVE YOU FROM AN EPILEPTIC ATTACK CAME AND KILLED YOU. IM SO SORRY PEOPLE ARE SO DESENSITIZED THAT EVERYONE JUST GOES ON ABOUT THEIR DAY.”
11. Actress Debra Messing retweeted.