Not many people can say that they not only starred in a cult classic, but also played leading man in one of the funniest comedy franchises of the past few decades. Of course, Chris Tucker, can certainly make that claim: His unforgettable role as weed-loving, wannabe hustler Smokey in Friday made him a household name. And teaming up with Jackie Chan for the three Rush Hour films (a fourth installment is rumored to be in development), made him a certified movie star.

Chris Tucker has kept audiences rolling with laughter since the 1990s. Today, on the actor’s 50th birthday, we invite you to take a look back at his funniest onscreen moments.

10 Of Chris Tucker’s Funniest Onscreen Moments was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com