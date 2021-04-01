Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Cakes, Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Defend Her

Coi Leray has a lot to be happy about, her breakout single “No More Parties” is a hit, and her current single “Big Purr (Prrdd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty has arrived. Still, if you checked timelines, you would notice the conversation is currently about her body.
For those who follow Coi Leray, she is proud of her small frame and isn’t shy about showing it off. A proud member of the lil booties matter brigade, she has been twerking to her new single every chance she gets, even calling on Megan Thee Stallion to help her improve her twerking skills.
But, unfortunately, Leray is learning people (men specifically) are never satisfied. Like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and other women who proudly flaunt their bodies, Leray is being body-shamed for her natural body type. Leray isn’t letting it get to her and has unapologetically stated that she would never change her body for anyone. In a series of tweets, the artist responded to her body’s criticisms and, for good measure, dropped more photos of herself flaunting it.
Couple of y’all bitches hate how comfortable i am in my skin. So weird
If you insecure just say that
Couple of y’all be like “I love myself” bitch no you don’t
If I was you id be mad too pic.twitter.com/y0CVTi3kzp
Thankfully, Leray doesn’t have to say much because her fans and other people have come to her defense and called out the people who have fixed their lips and fingers to criticize Leray for her twerking videos. One Twitter user wrote in response to the backlash, “now if coi leray go get her ass and titties done y’all gone have something to say about that too. leave women alone. omg.”
Another Twitter user wrote, “They body shame coi leray for being skinny, Megan the stallion for being tall& strong, saweetie for plastic surgery, and lizzo for having fat. I’m starting to think there’s no right way to occupy a body when you’re a woman.”
Coi Leray, keep on twerking as much as you want. We got your back.
You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
1.
y’all body shaming her for what? is it ur body? weird asl... pic.twitter.com/7bgxveELRY— A (@amlstw) March 31, 2021
Exactly.
2.
Moral of the story is do you. All bodies are good bodies. pic.twitter.com/avIni0wrDq— Habibah Perez (@Habibah_Perez) March 31, 2021
Period.
3.
Coi Leray & all the backlash she gets just for being petite & confident proves that smaller/skinny women are definitely bullied & targeted because of size or body type.— Muva C. ⚜️ (@CreoleGalMagic) March 31, 2021
Yup!
4.
Dudes On Her Talk Mad Sh*t Cause Coi Leray Skinny..Meg The Stallion Tall and Thick..Lizzo Big..Instagram Models Fake Bodies..Like If Y’all Want A Man..Just Say That..🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/25isyA0m87— Donta Lakes (@x_iamdontalakes) March 31, 2021
Welp.
5.
Wayment! Let me get this straight!— Leiyana London🏁 (@sii_ryn) March 31, 2021
So y’all was out here BEGGING women to bring natural bodies back and Coi Leray is doing just that while exuding confidence and not seeking an ounce of validation from a soul and y’all dragging her for it?
**Y’all = Women & Men pic.twitter.com/fuYLnEylcU
Make it make sense.
6.
Coi Leray looks good as fuck, fuck what y’all talking about.— Maiya J. (@maiyajanae_) March 31, 2021
She damn sure does.
7.
Everyone saying Coi LeRay has a little kid body is weird as hell. If you see a grown womans body and a child pops up in yo head, you have serious issues— Leo 🦅 (@hoeglizzy) March 31, 2021
Serious issues.
8.
Coi leray helps me love my little ass— fin (@lilslashshawtyy) March 31, 2021
Your little booty matters sis.
9.
Y’all get in this app and tweet “Men don’t like natural bodies” just to then turn around and make fun of Coi Leray for her NATURAL BODY!!! Make it make sense 🥴 pic.twitter.com/8h8ZRcCjjy— Lia🌺🍃 (@_LiaLane_) March 31, 2021
Mind-boggling behavior.
10.
Y ppl talking abt coi leray body I thought yah loved small petite girls— Imsecsee 😏 (@jadaddi) March 31, 2021
We thought so too.
11.
Who out here body shaming coi leray👿 pic.twitter.com/hESy3ztg80— Jah🎗 (@JahExist) March 31, 2021
Get em.
12.
coi leray confidence in her body makes y’all so uncomfortable that it’s comical. all skinny women not ashamed of being skinny.. believe that.— 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖. (@_slimarella_) March 31, 2021
Say it louder.