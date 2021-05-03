Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include:
Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye
Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo
Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson
Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis
Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger
Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan
Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries
Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns – USC, WR Tarik Black – Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson – Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi – BYU and LB Anthony Butler – Liberty.
Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won’t know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below!
Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye
The Indianapolis Colts looked to improving the front line, selecting Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye with the 21st section of the 2021 NFL Draft.
2. Kwity Paye Highlights
Paye, 6-foot-3, 261-pound lineman had 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during 28 game career with the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo
The Indianapolis Colts continued to improve their defense, selecting Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo.
4. Dayo Odeyingbo Highlights
Odeyingbo recorded 122 tackles, eight sacks, and 26 1/2 tackles for a loss in 41 games for Vanderbilt. He was named a second-team All-SEC defensive lineman in 2020.
Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson
The Indianapolis Colts gave new QB Carson Wentz a new weapon, selecting SMU Tight End Kylen Granson
6. Kylen Granson Highlights
Granson caught 129 passes for 1,879 yards with 16 touchdowns at Rice and SMU.
Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis
The Indianapolis Colts select hard-hitting Safety, Shawn Davis.
8. Shawn Davis Highlights
Davis recorded 124 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, and 10 pass break-ups. He led the team in Interceptions with Two.
Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts Texas QB Sam Ehlinger
10. Sam Ehlinger Highlights
Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards and completed 62.5 percent of his passes with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Texas Longhorns.
11. Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan
12. Mike Strachan Highlights
Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries
The Colts shore up their offensive line drafting guard Will Fries from Penn State
14. Will Fries Highlights
Fries is a versatile 6-foot-6, 309 pound who’s played multiple positons on the offensive line.