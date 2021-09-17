Conservative Caper Clarence Thomas Says Supreme Court Isn’t Politically Biased, Twitter Stares In Confusion

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Clarence Thomas , an Associate Judge of the Supreme Court of the United States, has been noted for his conservative-leaning opinions, especially as it pertains to the law. Thomas recently gave a talk at a major university in Indiana, expressing that the nation’s highest court does not play partisan political games but some on Twitter disagree with the assertion.

Thomas, 73, spoke at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday (September 16) as part of a lecture series as reported by The Washington Post.. Thomas, who has sat on the Supreme Court bench since 1991, essentially stated in so many words that the Supreme Court and its justices do not engage in politics despite the record showing otherwise. Thomas claims that he rules based on the facts on hand and not from his personal political or religious beliefs. It should be stated that Thomas identifies as a Catholic.

“I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” Thomas said to a crowd of about 800. “So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out. They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. “That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”

Thomas has been something of a controversial figure since rising to the bench and his prominence stood out further after former President Donald Trump appointed three justices in his four-year term that, reportedly, were friendly to conservative ideals thus outnumbering their liberal-leaning counterparts.

The reaction to Clarence Thomas’ statements has been one of disdain and confusion, and we’ve got the reactions from Twitter below.

