Corinne Fox Through The Years In Photos

1. Tag, you’re it! Here’s Corinne Foxx through the years.
2. Point to the camera, Jamie. Jamie Foxx was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in ‘Collateral’ and for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in ‘Ray’ and arrives at the Oscars with his daughter Corinne.
3. Corinne Jamie Foxx and Beyonce during the Los Angeles Premiere of Dreamworks Pictures’ and Paramount Pictures’ ‘Dreamgirls’ at Wilshire Theater in Beverly Hills.
4. Corinne got to see all of her favorite artists at the Grammy awards.
5. Corinne gets to rub shoulders with Barack Obama at the ‘Black And White’ Gala for the Barack Obama campaign held at a private residence on August 21, 2008.
6. Super Dad! Taylor Swift got to meet Corinne at the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards’ Artist of the Decade held at the MGM Grand on April 6, 2009.
7. Jamie had his daughter Corinne Foxx by his side at a book signing for Victoria Rowell’s ‘Secrets of a Soap Opera Diva’ at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at The Grove back in 2010.
8. Corinne was really starting to get comfortable in front of the camera at this Golden Globe After Party.
9. Corinne and her dad at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
10. Corinne and Jamie style and profile at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.
11. Recording artist Paul McCartney and Corinne Foxx snap a selfie together at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014.
12. Jamie Foxx brings his daughter Corinne Foxx to the premiere of “Horrible Bosses 2” in 2014.
13. Corinne Foxx is named Miss Golden Globes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
14. Miss Golden Globes Corinne Foxx dazzles on the red carpet of the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
15. Corinne and Jamie Foxx give one last hug at an after party for the 2016 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.