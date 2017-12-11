CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime

Newlyweds Jordan Sparks & Dana Isaiah are gearing up for the birth of their baby boy.
‘American Idol’ alum Jordin Sparks recently surprised fans, revealing she was married with a baby on the way. Sparks met hubby Dana Isaiah earlier this year, and the pair were quickly wed in July. Now, the newlyweds are gearing up for the birth of their baby boy. Get into more photos of the lovebirds.