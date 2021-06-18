CTE-19: NFL’s Cole Beasley Getting Slandered After Going Full Anti-Vaxxer

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley took to Twitter on Friday (June 18) to assert that he would rather retire, or even die, than to take the coronavirus vaccine. NFL Twitter and most everybody else, besides the anti-vaxxer gang he clearly has an affinity for, proceeded to light him up with slander.

It all started when Beasley expressed concern with the NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) and NFL’s COVID-19 protocols placed restrictions on players who have decided not to get vaccinated.

“This is crazy. Did we vote on this?” said Beasley of the list of protocols. “I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No.”

He added, “The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here.”

Apparently, vaccinated players not having to take daily COVID-19 tests was just too far for Mr. Beasley. He then dropped a screen cap from the Notes app, of course, where he went full anti-vaxxer.

“I will be outside doing what I do,” reads part of his statement. “I’ll be out in public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated … I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

Wait, what?

Oh but it gets worse. He added, “I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken. I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way …I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”

Social media proceeded to form like Voltron and unleash all the slander on Beasley and his sense of entitlement (it is what it is). From the low-hanging fruit of saying CTE is kicking in early to dissecting the hypocrisy of many of his assertions, Beasley is getting fried on these Internets. Can’t say we hate to see it, because peddling foolishness is a no-go around these parts. Ask John Stockton.

Peep some of the best slander below around the Internets and in Beasley’s mentions. Log off, dude.

