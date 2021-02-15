Cyhi the Prynce Target Of Highway Shooting In Atlanta, Survives Car Crash

CyHi the Prynce narrowly escaped becoming yet another victim of shooting violence in the Hip-Hop community after he says he was targeted and followed on an Atlanta highway. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper and songwriter took to Instagram to share images of his vehicle that he wrecked trying to get away from the assailants and penned a lengthy message as well.
From CyHi’s Instagram:
Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there’s no love here anymore. a couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life… somebody tried to gun me down on the highway. I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adament about taking me off this earth.
They where shooting at me while I was driving and even after my car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree, they came back and shot the car up some more. At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade.
just want to know why and if there is anything I can do to fix the issue. I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city … but it’s chaotic out here. I’m trying my best to keep a level head, but when you dont know who is after you its hard to wrap your mind around it and not be paranoid. By the grace of god and my lord and savior jesus christ I am still here. I just want to let the people know who were trying to kill me that i am not a bad person.
CyHi goes on to write that he isn’t interested in “revenge” but rather “understanding and closure” to the matter. He then added a warning to residents of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area to “be careful” and noted that there are a lot feuds in the city that have been propelled by the music.
CyHi is calling for a meeting between the warring factions within the Georgia city to come up with a plan to address some of the issues he mentioned in his post, which concluded with him admitting that he cried when he wrote it.
Many of CyHi’s peers in the music business responded to the post such as close colleague Big Sean, Big K.R.I.T., and P of Quality Control Music among several others.
Across Twitter, many are still reacting to the horrific news but many are also thankful that CyHi survived the attempt on his life. Others on the social media network are also noting that CyHi questioned Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident and Tory Lanez’s involvement in the matter, seemingly taking the Canadian artist’s side in the discussion much to the disappointment of many.
We’ve got the reactions below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLS4–dpVJC/
That CyHi shit is wild.— Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) February 15, 2021
Glad the brother is ok.
Sending good energy & prayers to CyHi the Prynce who survived being repeatedly shot at & flipping his car.
Glad CyHi is still with us— CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) February 15, 2021
Who the hell would try to hurt Cyhi that’s crazy— TM88 (@TM88) February 15, 2021
Sending prayers to CyHi after what happened the other day— Thundercatsghostwriter 🐳 (@hiphopstrawhat) February 15, 2021
It’s horrifying to think that someone is out there trying to kill him and I hope this can be resolved without CyHi being a target. The pictures of the outcome make me thankful that he’s safe now. pic.twitter.com/XH4Tjnt9O8
Our prayers go out to Cyhi as he survived an attempt on his life today🙏— On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) February 15, 2021
Stay safe out here pic.twitter.com/Fqb8X7XJAa
How niggas try to take out Cyhi The Prynce? 🤦🏾♂️— Bizness Boi (@BiznessBoi) February 15, 2021
Pray for my brother Cyhi b.— IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) February 15, 2021
Cyhi be rapping bout gang shit !? https://t.co/hAILUFjjJM— Buck Gordy 🎲🎲 (@1WhoBringsJoy) February 15, 2021
Damn, CyHi Escaped A Murder Attempt 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) February 15, 2021
Ladies save your prayers for Cyhi The Prince.
Cyhi blamed Megan for Tory shooting her then got shot on her birthday? You love to see it.
Cyhi getting shot on Meg's birthday is lovely. Karma is a bitch. 😈
Man I really hope CyHi is ok. That story is nuts. He’s such a solid dude.— Kibbutzy Collins (@atrak) February 15, 2021