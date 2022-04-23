Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is back trending once again for reasons far outside his musical career. The North Carolina rapper was seen on video trying to deliver the fist fade to Wisdom, an artist signed to his imprint.

A video posted on Instagram from user @prince_mazani shows DaBaby facing off backstage at the Spring Jam event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. DaBaby was a co-headliner with Kodak Black at the show and with Billion Dollar Baby entertainment signee Wisdom hanging out behind the scenes. In the video, DaBaby can be seen trying to smack or hit Wisdom, with the artist firing back with swings of his own before the clip erodes into a chaotic scene.

DaBaby’s penchant for getting into public spats and scuffles has followed him for much of his still-burgeoning career. Recently, DaBaby shot a trespasser at his home and even made a social media post joke referencing the incident while praising his ability to remain restrained in his actions.

On Twitter, folks are chiming in with their thoughts about the latest disturbance in the life of DaBaby with some wondering why he has yet to suffer any real major consequences.

Those reactions can be viewed below.

—

Photo: Getty

DaBaby Tries To Deliver Fade To His Own Artist, Wisdom, Twitter Comes With Jokes was originally published on hiphopwired.com