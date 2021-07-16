Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to DaniLeigh! After a break from social media and photos of her pregnant belly surfaced she has officially shared that she has a little one on the way! Posting a photo collage by a waterfall in the Dominican Republic on Instagram with her caption reading, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”

Unlike Beyoncé or Cardi B‘s big pregnancy reveals, DaniLeigh’s wasn’t giving the same shock factor. Below are some of the unsurprising reactions to this announcement below

RELATED: DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her And DaBaby, Baby Momma And Single Twitter Puts Salt In The Game

RELATED: Sounds About Light: DaniLeigh Comments On “Yellow Bone” Song, Twitter Drags Her By Box Braids

RELATED: DaniLeigh Servin Looks In The House [Photos]