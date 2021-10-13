David Sabastian Celebrates Black Women In The Melanated Visuals For ‘Bad B*tch Holiday’

Black women are the muse (as they should be) of David Sebastian’s female empowering bop Bad B*tch Holiday off his forthcoming Sistas EP (October 22). The eccentric artist is surrounded by various shades of delectable melanin in the visuals that open with a narraration by Saweetie. With a Black woman director, Sara Haile, at the helms, it’s a visual celebration of Black womanhood.
“I wanted to pay homage to all women who need a day off,” said David Sebastian about the female friendly video. “Doesn’t matter where they’re from, what they look like, what their creed, religion, or social status. None of that matters. It’s a Bad B*tch Holiday.”
Bad B*tch Holiday features Black women business owners, creators and artists in their glory while powerful messages and affirmations are displayed on screen.
“Bad B*tch Holiday is a tribute to all the beautiful women out there, from all walks of life, who consistently hold it down and never give up on themselves,” said Haile. “We celebrate them each and every single day because we know so many women deserve their Bad B*tch Holiday today.”
See what the beauties, in the video, had to say about the positive visuals.
1. Mayah Hatcher, Business Owner
“David highlighted the beauty of having us front and center. We are the video. We are the centerpiece. I’m able to make moves as a business owner and chef fearless AF because I was blessed years ago to meet this fearless ass man. Til this day his ability to never fold and push TF on has inspired me to never make excuses and be a BAD A** B*TCH. “
2. Nina Monet Hudson, Stylist
“Bad bitch holiday to me is the celebration of all of the beautiful women out here that know exactly what they want out of this life and work everyday tirelessly to get it. They aren’t waiting for a hand out, they aren’t waiting on a support system. They just get it done. And that deserves celebration. The real definition of a bad bitch actually has nothing to do with the physical. it’s a woman who knows her potential and worth and because of that she shines so bright it uplifts everyone around her….. that’s a real bad b*tch”
3. Samantha Arielle Harvey, Creative
“Bad B*tch Holiday, to me, means taking time for yourself, It’s about being pampered on another person’s dime, and it’s about knowing you deserve to because of all the hard work you put in DAILY. It’s important that the video showed Black women in luxury. It’s the lifestyle we deserve and I can’t wait to see more of us in it!”
4. Quasar
“Beauty, grace, strength, energy, aura, presence, power. That’s what a Bad B*tch Holiday gives to me. It’s walking in your power. It’s walking in your grace. It’s letting people know, silently, when you step into a room, you feel me? Can’t nobody touch you, can’t nobody f*ck up your energy, can’t nobody distract you or get you off course from doing what you gotta do because all of us bad bitches are on a mission. We are on a divine mission, so when I hear Bad B*tch Holiday it’s like a celebration, but it’s not like a particular day. It’s every mother fucking day. As a black woman I stand on that, I’m proud. I am a proud black woman and I’m a bad bitch, and I deserve a mother fucking holiday. Throw it up.”
5. Nina Monet, Artist
