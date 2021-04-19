Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Rob passed away over the weekend shortly after many learned of his harrowing health condition and the struggles he’s faced in recent times. Diddy , the East Harlem rapper’s former label chief, posted a loving tribute that was criticized by fans who felt the mogul didn’t do enough for his one-time artist.

Via Instagram, Sean “Diddy” Combs posted an older photo of him and Black Rob during friendly times along with a caption that depicted how the loss is hitting him emotionally.

“Rest in power King @therealblackrob ! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed,” Diddy wrote.

In the body of the post, many celebrities such as Fat Joe, Swae Lee, DJ Scratch, Biggs Burke, D-Nice, DJ Scratch and more all shared responses. However, some replies threw shots at Diddy, questioning his involvement in Black Rob’s later life and if he offered any assistance to the “Whoa!” star.

“So was diddy their for him when he needed the help I’m just asking sad rip black,” wrote one fan. Another added, “[B]oy go to hell. where tf were you when he was homeless.”

However, an Instagram reply from @exclusive_rare was especially biting.

“I understand your not his pops and not obligated to give him anything but I’d think just being a good human and friend you woulda helped him out. So what if he made bad decisions so what if he made mistakes. Dude you have almost a BILLLLION DOLLARS,” they wrote.

In fairness to Diddy, it isn’t known how much money he invested in helping Black Rob, nor do any outside of the circle know if they were in contact with one another. Of course, the optics of it all seems to be what most people are pointing to, thus the passionate responses and critique being thrown in Diddy’s direction.

We’ve looked across Twitter and found there was similar sentiment being shared there as well. We’ve got those responses listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty

Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute was originally published on hiphopwired.com