Do GOATs Expire? Dwyane Wade Causes Debate By Saying Younger Generation Will Forget Michael Jordan

If you ever want to start a heated conversation, just ask a basketball fan who the greatest player of all-time is.

While you might hear a lot of people throwing the name LeBron James around, or some who believe without question that the late Kobe Bryant will forever reign on top, one name that has always been included in the GOAT conversation is Michael Jordan. However, it sounds like Dwyane Wade, an NBA icon in his own right, doesn’t believe the younger generation will hold MJ up as His Airness for much longer.

While making an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Wade gave his candid and honest opinion when it comes to Jordan’s status as being the GOAT for most basketball fans. “We’re not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOAT,” he said in reference to the future of sports conversations, further adding, “Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].”

Although he gave Jordan props as the “first icon in basketball,” he used himself as an example to note that players in the league today are doing things on a way bigger level than both his and MJ’s generations in the NBA. He elaborated on this theory by adding, “I watch players play today and, like, I thought I was good … [but] they’re way better than me…The game continues to keep moving forward, and so we’re going to continue to see things we’ve never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger.”

While Dwyane Wade makes a great argument for today’s players changing the game in ways never seen before, it can’t be denied that Jordan’s legcy exists beyond the scope of basketball — sports management, endorsement deals, athletic apparel and most notably sneakers are just some of the lucrative business deals he’s excelled at since retiring almost 20 years ago.

Take a look below at some of the social media reactions we spotted on whether MJ will always be looked at as the GOAT, and let us know your thoughts as well:

