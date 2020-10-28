Dodgers Player Returns To Field For World Series Celebration After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays four games to two, capturing its first World Series championship win in 32 years. However, concerns were raised when a player who just tested positive for COVID-19 joined the on-field celebrations at the conclusion of the series.
Justin Turner, a 35-year-old third baseman for the team, was pulled mid-game after positive results were handed in but he gleefully returned to the field to join his teammates in a raucous, largely maskless celebration run. Naturally, Turner’s positive diagnosis of the coronavirus had many in sports media and outside of the realm criticizing Turner and the Team for allowing such a display amid a nationwide pandemic.
While Turner’s celebration makes sense considering he’s a Long Beach, Calif. native and helped bring the championship to his hometown’s backyard, it was a clear violation of MLB coronavirus protocols.
