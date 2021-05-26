Don’t Sleep On Luka The Young Legend: Fans React to Luka Doncic’s Performance in Mavs’ Game 2 win vs. Clippers

If you were sleep on Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic definitely woke the world up with his stellar performance in the 127-121 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night.

Doncic showed the world how the Mavericks are coming to win this year ending game 2 with 39 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Keep in mind Luka has only played in a few playoff games in his young NBA career.

The play of the night that had us jumping off our couch was when Doncic hit that one-legged 3-pointer over Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in the second half.

It was at that moment we knew Luka was not playing around! The Shot was brought back memories of former Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki’s patented shot. Ironically Nowitzki was in the audience to witness the moment.

See below how fans took to social media to react on Luka Doncic’s performance and the big win for the Mavericks.

