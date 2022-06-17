‘Oontz Oontz Music’: Drake Fans Slander ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Album To Darrin’s Dance Grooves Smithereens

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake surprised fans on Thursday (June 16) with the announcement of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind and in true Drake fan fashion, the immediate hype behind it swelled from the moment the ridiculous cover art hit the web.

However, fans didn’t immediately recognize Honestly, Nevermind was categorized as a dance album and when they pressed play? “Passionfruit” and vibes this was, “Tuscan Leather, “Started From The Bottom,” and any IG caption heavy Drake record this was NOT.

Although 21 Savage serves as the lone guest appearance on the album, showing up for the closing track “Jimmy Cooks,” the rest of Honestly, Nevermind wades in waters closer to Afro-house, South African house and Jersey club music. This is a giant leap from the sounds of Certified Lover Boy which plenty of fans loathed because it was Drake sticking to his formula for hits.

Immediately, fans from all over the spectrum, famous or not, weighed in. While Golden State was busy celebrating their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, social media had moved on strictly to the jokes about Drake’s new project.

“this how you gotta listen to this drake album trust me,” rapper and comedian Zach Fox tweeted on Thursday complete with an image of a white person with their T-shirt tied along the navel.

Other fans thought they were getting bars from Drizzy, only to be disappointed.

“I thought Drake was finna rap his ass off. He gave us Forever 21, Hot Topic, H&M ass music,” one user wrote. Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards joined in, writing, “Dude said it’s called “Honestly, Nevermind” maybe he meant that.”

And the reactions kept on coming from there. In true 6 God fashion, he didn’t take any of it too seriously and released a video for “Falling Back,” featuring Tristan Thompson (!) of all people giving wedding advice and a scene where he marries 23 different women, all with their own specific handshakes.

See some of the best below and stream Honestly, Nevermind to form your own opinion.