Drake’s Best Beard Moments

Posted 21 hours ago

1. Drake’s Beard Just Does Something To Us…

Drake’s Beard Just Does Something To Us… Source:false

Drake has always been Bae, but now that he has this beard situation going on, we find ourselves constantly stalking his Instagram. And when we say stalking, we mean: the #Drake hashtag, his fan pages and countless visits to his ChampagnePapi account. Since we can’t stop drooling and know you equally appreciate man candy, we put together this little gallery for your viewing pleasure.

2. That Time He Flexed While On Vacay

View this post on Instagram

🌺🌴Peace Seeking

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

3. Sweater Bae

4. That Time He Went Shirtless

View this post on Instagram

@ipushpounds early morning 🙏

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

5. That Time His Beard Was Just Chilling…

View this post on Instagram

🎾

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

6. That Time He Tried To Do A Jamaican Accent But Sounded Really Corny (But We Still Love Him)

View this post on Instagram

Ahhhhhhh Course!!!! London!!!! Wireless!!!! #SHUTDOWN

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

7. That Time He Tried To Act Like He Didn’t See The Cameras

View this post on Instagram

Local Geezers

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

8. That Time He Floated Through The People Like Moses

View this post on Instagram

Touch road.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

9. That Time He Dedicated This Song To Us

10. That Time He Thought Chewing On A Toothpick Was Cool Again

11. That Time He Wore This Yellow Sweatshirt

View this post on Instagram

@welcomeovostore

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

12. That Time He Was Fixing His Earpiece

View this post on Instagram

Atlanta

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

13. That Time…

View this post on Instagram

Pree show

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

14. That Time We Could See It From The Back

15. That Time It First Started Growing & He Was Beginning To Experience #Baedom

View this post on Instagram

TT right now. Too much. Too much.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

16. That Time He Didn’t Have A Shirt On

17. That Time We Spotted It From Far Away

View this post on Instagram

Montreal

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

