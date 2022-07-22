DVSN’s Toxic Hymnal ‘If I Get Caught’ Gets Flamed On Social Media For Being ‘Million Man March’ Music

released their highly anticipated new single “If I Get Caught,’ produced byandon Thursday (July 21.) Right off the bat, fans couldn’t figure out why the group, who often deliver swoon-worthy ballads, would dive deep into the land ofand other singers and rappers who make songs about “toxic” love.

Originally, JD and the group teased the single earlier this week, complete with JAY-Z‘s blessing. After JD got Hov to clear the sample from his own 2001 toxic love song “Song Cry,” Hov could only call the song even more toxic than what he did.

“Thx @jermainedupri for clearing the Jay-z sample,” the group tweeted on Wednesday (July 20). “… and Idk if the song’s TOXIC it’s more just… honest.”

Not long after the song and accompanying video were released, fans were mostly split down gender lines with some men enjoying the record while a majority of the women not only slandered the song, they wanted their time, patience, effort – ALL of it back.

“The male R&B coalition needs to have an emergency meeting because I can’t believe that duo hyped us up for such a disappointing song,” Twitter user IAMNJERA wrote.

The sentiment continued from there. In total, the dvsn rollout has seen Twitter Spaces, a discussion about monogamy with Nick Cannon and more but this is easily the most talked about dvsn song en masse since “In Too Deep” from their debut album Sept. 5th.

Check out the video featuring Mal of Rory & Mal, Drea Nicole and Lex P of the Pour Minds podcast down below – as well as the reactions to the latest “toxic” anthem.

