Edgeless Traitor: Candace Owens Shows Alleged Allegiance To Putin With “Russian Lives Matter” Quip

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Candace Owens , she of deficient edges and general good sense, makes it her business to a disruptive presence in media with hardline ideals and fealty to all things conservative. The wayward pundit used her massive Twitter platform to show support for Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, willfully tweeting “Russian Lives Matter” at the end of her misguided missive.

Back on March 9, Owens shared this doozy of a tweet that we won’t dignify with a direct link but will share in the body of this text:

Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global “black lives matter” hysteria is quite telling.

Russian lives matter.

If that wasn’t egregious enough for you, On Monday (March 14), Owens doubled down on her love of Mother Russia that she’s dressing up as support of mistreatment of Russian citizens abroad:

For those of you sitting on the edge [of] your seats—I stand by every word of my tweet pertaining to the treatment of Russian citizens abroad.

Those calling for russian students, opera singers, etc to be banned are the kind of scum who would have demanded the Japanese internment.

I do not care if you are Russian, Chinese, or otherwise abroad—no citizen should face discrimination because of the actions of their government. NONE of our world leaders have clean hands.

May I never be made to stand trial for the plenty sins of the American government.

Right. Same thing we’re thinking.

Trying to make sense of Owens’ stance would do nothing but frustrate even the most studious of minds. On Twitter, those with loads more patience and perhaps even greater grace chimed in with thoughts that point to the fallacy of Candace Owens’ “Russian Lives Matter” mindset, despite her lack of the same spit and vinegar towards the same racism that plagues her people in her native America.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Edgeless Traitor: Candace Owens Shows Alleged Allegiance To Putin With “Russian Lives Matter” Quip was originally published on hiphopwired.com