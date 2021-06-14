Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Vezuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland teased the calendar detailing the next matches were coming, but they had no idea the response would be this mixed.

Following their rematch in Miami at Club Liv, Swizz and Timbo boasted that some “exciting news” was coming with the release of the Verzuz calendar. Wednesday (Jun.9), the calendar finally dropped, revealing the next Verzuz matchup will feature the first lady of Ruff Ryders Eve and the Slip-n-Slide’s queen Trina.

Also finally getting a reveal date is the long-revealed showdown between problematic Hip-Hops stars Bow Wow and Soulja Boy and a yet-to-be-revealed matchup in partnership with Essence.

The announcement of the Eve and Trina’s matchup isn’t garnering the excitement that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland more than likely thought it would. Reactions on social media are mixed with people scratching their heads because they feel the two don’t match up well.

There is also the issue about the songs played, with many wondering if Trina even has the discography to compete with Eve’s plethora of hit records.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are learning when it comes to these matchups that the fans are tough to please, and we’re not gonna front have been coming up with better choices. Maybe it’s time the two super producers really start listening to them and making their dream Verzuz events happen to avoid letdowns.

We’re just gonna have to wait and see how this will all play out when Eve and Trina go head to head on June 16.

Until then, you can peep the reactions to the Verzuz announcement below.

—

Photo: Rachel Murray / Getty

It’s Lit?: Eve & Trina Announced As Next Verzuz Matchup, Twitter Is Not That Excited was originally published on hiphopwired.com