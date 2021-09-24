Fans React To Fugees Arriving 3 Hours Late To Their Reunion Tour Kickoff In NYC

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Many were thrilled by the surprise announcement earlier this week by ’90s trio Fugees as they confirmed a 25th anniversary reunion tour in celebration of their GRAMMY-winning 1996 sophomore album The Score.

With Pras, Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn Hill herself coming together to hit the stage again after 15 years, it only made sense that people would expect them to bring back that same energy that gave the group its icon status so many years ago. Unfortunately, they also decided to stay true to one tradition that many were hoping they grew out of.

For the kickoff show in NYC this past Wednesday (September 22) in partnership with Global Citizen Live, Fugees managed to hit the stage three hours late for a show that lasted roughly 45 minutes.

Set to start at 7PM on Pier 17 in Manhattan, the show didn’t begin until actually just after 10PM. Reports from the crowd say other things were off as well, including a pre-show DJ that wasn’t able to command the energy of the crowd and lack of fan interaction between group members and those that were expecting more than just six songs.

Hill, the one most notorious of the three to exhibit habitual lateness, encouraged the crowd to “respect the miracle of this union,” which could easily be translated by many as “stop complaining and enjoy witnessing three hip-hop legends reuniting after a decade-and-a-half!”

We had to hit up social media to see how people were responding to this less-than-surprising news of lateness on behalf of the Fugees (i.e. Lauryn Hill), and of course the comments were just as entertaining as we expect the show was itself.

Keep scrolling to see the reactions to Fugees kicking off their 25th anniversary reunion tour for The Score in NYC,

fashionably (three hours) late as per usual:

