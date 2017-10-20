Former President Barack Obama Back On The Campaign Trail In Richmond [PHOTOS]

Posted October 20, 2017

In a speech that focused on unification and equality, Obama endorsed Northam as the candidate that can unify the people.

Former President Barack Obama Back On The Campaign Trail In Richmond [PHOTOS] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

1. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (R) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

2.

3. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama gestures during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (L) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,barack obama,us president,gesturing,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

4.

5. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (R) during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,talking,two people,politics,barack obama,event,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

6. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama is cheered during a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam (out of frame) in Richmond, Virginia, October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

7.

8. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (unseen) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

9.

10.

11. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (L) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

12. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (L) during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,talking,two people,politics,barack obama,event,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

13.

14. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (R) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

15.

16. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama (R) gestures to Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,party – social event,usa,politics,barack obama,us president,gesturing,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

17.

18. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

TOPSHOT – Former US President Barack Obama (R) gestures to Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,politics,barack obama,us president,gesturing,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

19.

20. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (R) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

21.

22. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama (R) gestures to Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,party – social event,usa,politics,barack obama,us president,gesturing,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

23. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

TOPSHOT – Former US President Barack Obama (R) gestures to Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,politics,barack obama,us president,gesturing,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

24. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (unseen) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

25. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (L) during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,full length,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,large group of people,event,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

26. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (L) during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,talking,two people,politics,barack obama,event,three quarter length,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

27. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (R) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,party – social event,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

28. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (R) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

29. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (unseen) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

30. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama (R) speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (L) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

31. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama (R) speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (L) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

32. US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Former US President Barack Obama (L) speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam (R) in Richmond, Virginia October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,politics,barack obama,us president,governor,former,election,democracy,political rally,richmond – virginia,political party,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

33. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (L) during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,two people,politics,barack obama,event,three quarter length,governor,greeting,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,virginia – us state

34. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (L) during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,talking,two people,politics,barack obama,event,three quarter length,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

35. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,waist up,talking,politics,barack obama,event,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

36. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,headshot,talking,politics,barack obama,event,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

37. Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

Barack Obama Campaigns With Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, VA – OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam during a campaign event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam is running against Republican Ed Gillespie to be the next governor of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,waist up,talking,politics,barack obama,event,governor,former,election,democracy,richmond – virginia,candidate,politics and government,news event,virginia – us state

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close