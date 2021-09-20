Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Fox’s hit sitcom, New Girl, debuted ten years ago today on September 20, 2011. The sitcom follows an awkward and upbeat Jess, portrayed by Zoey Deschanel, who moves into a lofty apartment with three single guys after a rough breakup.

The show follows Nick, an intelligent and witty underachiever, who took the bartender off-ramp on his road to success. Meanwhile, Schmidt obsesses over his sociaL standing and looks at Jess as his personal project. Winston is a competitive former athlete who, after realizing he will never become a pro, moves into the loft. Together with Jess’ best friend, Cece, they bond to form an unlikely, and dysfunctional, family.

The show is filled with several memorable moments from Jess’s ridiculous holiday gatherings to spicy relationship experiences. There was never a dull moment in this sitcom. New Girl’s refreshing take on friendship, love and career lends the perfect comedy for those dealing with young adulthood. Through its challenges and triumphs, this cast will at least make you laugh through the pain. It’s also pretty helpful to know you’re not alone on the journey. The series was cancelled after seven seasons due to a decline in ratings in its sixth season. It may have ended sooner than some fans would have hoped, but there are still many memories to explore.

Enjoy a walk down New Girl memory lane in this gallery of our favorite moments from the show. Happy 10 year anniversary to the show that made us happy!

Fox’s Hit Sitcom ‘New Girl’ Debuted 10 Years Ago: Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Moments [Videos] was originally published on globalgrind.com